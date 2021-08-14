Countdown to Kickoff: North Hagerstown Hubs

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The North Hagerstown Hubs will use the Fall 2021 season, as a chance to showcase the versatility in talent, and experience their roster holds.

“You know sometimes we can come out and we can pass, and have a good game passing. We can also hand the ball off to bray, and he can hit the hole, and get down hill running, and get us a lot of yards.” said senior quarterback Marc Buckley.

Marc Buckley will finally step into his first full season, behind center after the Hubs work to replace three-year starter, Jaynaz Melendez. In a short two-game season, Marc led the county with 535 passing yards and six TD passes in his three games.

But the season itself will come with it’s own challenges; as official practice began on August 11th for all schools in Maryland.

“Getting strong. Speed for sure. My conditioning could be a little bit better, think I speak on that for most of the team.”, said junior Zachary Moore.

“I think our defense should make a big improvement. Cause last year it wasn’t that solid, but this year we got some great pieces.”, said senior running back Bray Alexander.

“We want to focus on our defensive side of the football. We want to make sure we can stop the run. That’s been our focus going into this, into our spring season, and spring prep.” said Head Coach Greg Stains.

North Hagerstown will travel on the road to take on Governor Thomas Johnson for their first game of the season, on September 3rd.