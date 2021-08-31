Countdown to kickoff: Middletown Knights

MIDDLETOWN, Md. (WDVM) – The Middletown Knights want more this season.

Though the Knights were fortunate enough to play all of their games last season, and went as far as they could in terms of postseason play with winning the Frederick County title, they want more.

“Last year was tough,” said Middletown senior tight end Vince Flook. “We didn’t get exactly what we wanted, but we were still fortunate to have a season.”

What the Knights wanted was another state title after winning it back in 2019 – the last full season we had of high school football.

“That was a difficult challenge to overcome,” said Middletown head coach, Collin DeLauter, referring to not having the chance to compete for a state title last season. “Coming off of a state championship win, there was a lot of hunger to repeat that.”

Middletown lost some senior production from the spring, but return a core that has been playing with each other since middle school and feel like it’s their time.

“We’ve had a solid core of players since that state championship team,” said Middeltown senior quarterback, Clarke Cheairs. “We’ve had solid offensive and defensive play -always being able to just outwork our opponent.”

Middeltown senior offensive and defensive lineman, Michael Soluri, adding “we got guys that are willing to work really hard to be a good team…to be a great football team.”

DeLauter said that he’s been impressed with his team’s level of understanding of the game through summer workouts- a positive of playing in the spring that will hopefully prove fruitful in the fall.

“Usually we have almost a full year in between seasons, so it’s almost like [the spring] was a preseason to this season. We’re fortunate enough that these guys were able to learn a lot in the spring and hopefully retain some of that knowledge and that feeling of playing so that we can hopefully pick up where we left off.”

The Middeltown Knights will open up the 2021-2022 season on September 3rd on the road at Tuscarora with kickoff set for 6:30 p.m.

“