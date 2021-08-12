Countdown to Kickoff: McLean Highlanders

MCLEAN, Va (WDVM) — The McLean Highlanders are trending in the right direction.

Last year, the Highlanders went 4-3 in a short spring season. Unfortunately, they were just on the outside of a playoff spot due to the VHSL shortening the amount of playoff teams from eight to four.

But McLean is on the up and up. From a team that was 0-10 back in 2018, they have improved drastically in two years. This year, however, the team looks to go from the outside looking in, to contending for a district/region championship.

“We are confident that we can improve on our record every single year and just keep getting better.” said senior linebacker/tight end Jihao Liu.

“[We] got to keep working and keep building,” said senior lineman Sam Snyder. “Those guys came in a few years ago and they put in the work. So, we just got to build off what they created for us.”

“It’s nothing we can look ahead,” said head coach John Scholla. “Every team every year is a little different. You are going to lose guys, you are going to gain guys, and you just try to coach them up and do the best they can. So, at the end, the chips will fall where they may, but we are just looking forward to coaching them up and hopefully having a good season.”

McLean’s regular season begins on August 27 at home against West Potomac.