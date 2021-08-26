Countdown to Kickoff: Madison Warhawks

VIENNA, Va (WDVM) — It was overall a successful spring football season for the Madison Warhawks.

They won a district and region title, beat Westfield for the first time in school history, and made it to the state semifinals. The team was only a few plays away from defeating South County and advancing to the state finals as well.

Madison returns some of their key players on both sides of the ball, including QB Connor Barry and RB Alex Jreige.

The goal is the same for the Warhawks. They want to replicate last year, and go even further this year.

“A lot of us who are returning from last year as seniors, we know what we need to do in practice to be able to stay at that same level and compete at the same level as last year,” said senior wide receiver John Horley.

“We have a lot of people returning, and from the South County game last year, it’s just motivation to keep getting better,” said senior safety Austin Wysocki. “I think the team right now is doing a really good job of using that motivation in practices and scrimmages and stuff like that to get better.”

“We are really fortunate that we got a lot of real quality football players and quality leaders coming back to our program this year,” said head coach Justin Counts. “The only way we were able to accomplish the things we did last year was through the work of the kids, and I think these guys established the same type of work ethic.”

Madison begins their 2021 season on Friday on the road against Class 5 State Champions Stone Bridge.