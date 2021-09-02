Countdown to Kickoff: Linganore Lancers

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) – With only eight returning players from last season’s squad, Head Coach Rick Conner reiterates that his concern for this season isn’t that high.

“This group of seniors I really like. They’re a great group of kids.” said Rick Conner, “Academically they perform at a really high level. They’re smart, they like each other, and they trained like crazy this summer. I mean we’ve had some groups train really well, and they put themselves in that category.”

The Lancers dealt with repercussions related to the COVID-19 pandemic early last season, but were able to come out of it, handing the Frederick County champs, Middletown, their only loss of that season, behind a 29-19 win on the road.

“Some of these guys I’ve been playing with since I was five years old, so I think our chemistry on and off the field will be like no other.” said senior Nate Engel.

“It’s the same goal every year probably for every team in the state, probably to compete for a state championship, and we hope to do that, and enjoy this final season with everybody.” said senior Timmy Conner.

Timmy, Rick Conner’s son, will return as the starting quarterback for the Lancers this season. And despite having options at the wide receiver spot, notably through senior Andrew Young; the Lancers will opt to stick to their roots, focusing on their ground game.

“I think we’re gonna play Linganore football. We’re gonna run the ball down your throat. And then, we’re just really close together. We’re gonna be a really good team this year.” said senior Tyler Willett.

“Just like Linganore, run the ball every play. Just run it down people’s throats, and that’s Linganore football for you.” said senior Andrew Young.

The Lancers open their season at home, against Kenwood for a 6:30pm start on Friday, September 3rd.