Countdown to Kickoff: Lake Braddock Bruins

BURKE, Va (WDVM) — For the past few years, Lake Braddock has had to sit behind the likes of Robinson and South County in their district. This year, the team looks to regain sole possession at the top of the mountain.

“This year’s team goal is strictly to play 15 games, and that would mean playing in the state championship at some point,” said head coach Mike Dougherty. “Anything less for this group would be something we left on the table.”

The goal is not just for the Bruins to get back to the top of the district, but to be the last team standing in the entire state of Virginia in Class 6.

“We are going 15 games,” said senior defensive back Marcus Cousins. “There’s nothing much more to be said. I feel like this team, we are ready for everything that’s going to be put ahead of us.”

The team loses some senior leadership, especially at QB, where Billy Edwards has been the face of Lake Braddock football for years. Now that Edwards moved on (playing college ball at Wake Forest), it’s time for the next class to step up and become the leaders.

“It’s a very motivated team, especially after last year, having a disappointed season, going 4-3, losing to Robinson twice, which we don’t really lose to Robinson often,” said junior quarterback Daniel Lipovski. “We are a very motivated team, and we are bringing back a lot of returners. Even though Billy left, we have a lot of returners coming back.”

Lake Braddock starts off their 2021 season at home against Hayfield.