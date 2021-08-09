Countdown to Kickoff: Jefferson Cougars

SHENANDOAH JUNCTION, W. Va. (WDVM) – The Jefferson Cougars return most of their offensive talent from last season; looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016, under Head Coach Craig Hunter.

“Good passing group last year, all of our receivers are back, and we had a strong running game. With the strong offensive line portion of the team coming back, I just hope we’re gonna be a hopefully a balanced team.” said Head Coach Craig Hunter.

Jefferson will begin their regular season campaign at home; when they host Millbrook, on Friday, August 27th.

