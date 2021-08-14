Countdown to Kickoff: Herndon Hornets

HERNDON, Va (WDVM) — Herndon is looking to get back to their winning ways.

It’s been since late in the 2018 season that the Hornets have won a football game. 17 straight losses for Herndon. But, it’s a new year, and this team is looking to put the past behind them, and focus on ending the streak.

“I think we have a lot of energy and just excited to turn this thing around,” said junior quarterback Liam Willson.

“There’s no shortcuts,” said head coach Bill Bachman. “There’s no magic pill to take. It’s just hard work. The people successful in the county, the programs that are successful, are programs that work the hardest.”

“Football is a sport of heart and mentality, and then it’s physical,” said senior runningback Daniel Little. “But, you got to win the mental game first and that’s what we are trying to gain right now.”

Herndon will look to get back in the win column August 27, as they kickoff the 2021 season at home against McLean.