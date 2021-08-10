Countdown to Kickoff: Hedgesville Eagles

HEDGESVILLE, W. Va. (WDVM) – Under new Head Coach, Matt Faircloth, the Hedgesville Eagles struggled to produce a win in their 2020 campaign; as issues surrounding player turnout, health, and COVID protocols piled on the team.

This season, there is a sense of optimism less than a month from the season; as the Eagles prepare for a full 2021 season. Head Coach Matt Faircloth confirmed that over 90 kids had signed up for the program, a byproduct of being more available to their own players, and their friends, allowing recruitment to shoot up.

“For us its hard work, and accountability. Structure and discipline. That’s what we build off of.” said Matt Faircloth, “And you know, we’ve held each other accountable. You miss weight lifting, you miss practice; they are holding each other accountable to it. And just preaching the little things, we’re trying to teach the little things so they don’t become big things.”

The Hedgesville Eagles will begin their season on the road, as they take on the Washington Patriots on Thursday, August 26th.