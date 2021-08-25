Countdown to Kickoff: Gaithersburg Trojans

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WDVM) – At the end of the shortened Spring 2021 season, the Gaithersburg Trojans finished with a 1-1 record. Not enough time to install a new system, or components of it, but just enough time to build confidence within the team.

“I think we had about six or seven sophomores in varsity, come spring.” said Head Coach Tyler Bierly, “It definitely was an adjustment period for them; in the spring. Which has definitely shown to be beneficial for us now.”

“A lot of the stuff we ran last season, in those two games are implemented into this season, on top of the other stuff. And we have a full nine game season, which I’m really excited about.” said senior wide receiver Max Lee.

According to Head Coach, Tyler Bierly, a portion of the team’s strength could come from their offensive, and defensive lines. They only return two seniors in those positions, as the program will rely on the experiences their younger players have garnered, especially as they overcame challenges that came with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“I remember from my freshman year, most of the junior varsity were dominated by the freshman.” said junior Lance Awode. “I’m used to it. Me, and the juniors have had a decent time, coaching up the younger guys. And, I think as a team, our O-line, and D-line have progressed a lot better since our freshman year.”

The Trojans will open their season on September 3rd, traveling to Wootton.