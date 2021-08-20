Countdown to Kickoff: Frederick Cadets

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Frederick Cadets didn’t have a chance to repeat their playoff success from 2019; because of a shortened 2020 season.

With a full season coming up; the Cadets return all but five starters from last season, hoping to build off their experience; and commitment to the program with the season ahead.

“We only have to recover for five starters.” said Head Coach, Kevin Perri. “We return everybody else. We’re fast, we’re excited. They’re strong, they’re bought in – motivated. I mean there is times when I am driving these kids away because its time to go home and rest instead of continuing to practice.”

“I would go to the field almost twice a day everyday this summer. Got all my guys, we got numbers. They’re all bought in and we’re excited for the year.” said junior quarterback Brian Mbuthia.

The Cadets will host Aberdeen at home on September 3rd, to open their 2021 campaign.