Countdown to Kickoff: Fairfax Lions

FAIRFAX, Va (WDVM) — Last season wasn’t the best for the Fairfax Lions.

The Lions went 2-4 in the spring football season, and was in the bottom half of the district and region standings. It’s not where they want to be.

For Fairfax, it starts with confidence and believing they can compete with the top teams in the district/region, such as South County, Robinson, and Lake Braddock.

“We got a lot better in the offseason,” said senior linebacker Stephen Moser. “We know we are going to go out and do what we are suppose to do. Its getting the guys to do what they are suppose to do, but it’s also knowing that you can do what you are suppose to do.”

“I think we re arguably in the toughest conference in division 6 in Virginia,” said head coach Trey Taylor. “It’s tough to go out there and line up every week. I think we are moving to that position where we want to be, where we are going out and competing with some of the best teams in the state.”

Fairfax’s first game of the regular season is on August 27 on the road against Wakefield.