Countdown to Kickoff: Clear Spring Blazers

CLEAR SPRING, Md. (WDVM) – Last season, the Clear Spring Blazers played, and lost their only game of the season; a 56-14 loss to the Smithsburg Leopards.

This season, the Blazers charge ahead under new leadership, and a new look program.

Jason Ankrah takes control of the program as the Blazers’ new Head Coach. A Montgomery county native, Jason played at the NFL level for the Houston Texans. He played college football at the University of Nebraska, and was a state champion with the Quince Orchard Cougars, during his junior year, after recording 50 tackles, and five sacks that season. His philosophy with Clear Springs centers around a culture built on hard work, effort, and commitment.

“I’m excited, the kids are excited, we’re all excited.” said Jason Ankrah, “We have a great summer workout program, lot of kids got stronger, and good numbers. And we’re all just ready to get out there, and get the pads on. And start putting the scheme, and all the stuff that we’ve been working on, with the skills and drills, chalk talk, and put it out there in the field.”

But a challenge that presents itself within the program, is how young his team is.

There are no seniors on the team, and only a handful of juniors who have been tasked with stepping up for the Blazers. Despite the advantage of having a young team, there are some disadvantages that come with it.

“It’s hard to find leaders, us juniors have to take control.” said junior Hunter Oaks.

“We don’t have many upper classmen, we don’t have any 12th graders, so some goals I want is for our lower classmen to step it up a little bit.” said sophomore Brayden Sims.

“The strength is definitely the young kids. We have 40 percent – of our team is underclassmen. And we have a – I think we have a pretty strong freshman class this year.” said junior Caleb Younker.

The Blazers will host the Saint James Saints in their first game of the regular season, on September 3rd.