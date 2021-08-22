Countdown to Kickoff: Chantilly Chargers

CHANTILLY, Va (WDVM) — The Chantilly Chargers finally had some decent success last year.

The team found themselves in the regional championship, losing a one score game to Madison.

Last season, the Charger defense was stout, only giving up five touchdowns while scoring six. This year, the team returns some of their defensive playmakers, such as Notre Dame commit Aiden Gobaira, but the offense might be the more impressive side this year, returning ten starters.

“I feel like our offense is going to be more explosive this year,” said senior Jack Griese. “We have a lot of talent coming back and our O-Line has improved a great amount from last year. So I feel like our offensive players are going to be more explosive, we are going to be able to get out in space more, and really switch it up on defenses and keep them guessing.”

With the offense returning nearly everyone, and the defense still being in tact, Chantilly is poised to have another great season.

“I love having the ability to know that our offense is elite now,” said senior defensive end Aiden Gobaira. “I feel like our offense, even though our defense is still going to be the elite defense, might carry us to a state championship.”

Chantilly opens the regular season against Falls Church on the road on September 2.