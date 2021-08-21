Countdown to Kickoff: Centreville Wildcats

CLIFTON, Va (WDVM) — It’s been almost a decade since the Centreville Wildcats have made it to the top of the mountain and won a state title in football.

Since then, the team has had to sit back and watch their rivals Westfield win a few. Last year, it was another disappointing season for the Wildcats. Not a terrible season, but not a season that lives up to the expectations of Centreville Football.

This year, the team is young and inexperienced, but head coach Jon Shields sees that as an opportunity for kids to step up.

“I think those guys are just looking at it as ‘this is my opportunity. I might be a 10th or an 11th grader, but I’m going to take advantage of it.’ There’s a lot of positions open and I think they’ve responded and have done a good job so far.”

Centreville graduated some key starters from last years team. QB Jack Shields and TE Avery Ford are off playing college ball at Old Dominion, so not only do the coaches know, but the players know that it’s next man up mentality.

“We are a very talented team,” said senior WR/S Luke Shields. “We just got a lot of young guys that need to fill the role of those older guys we had.”

“We are just trying to build off of what they laid out for us,” said senior tight end Ramad Marke. “We can’t really dwell on not having them. So, we are just trying to step up and fill that position.”

Centreville begins their 2021 season on August 27th against Herndon at home.