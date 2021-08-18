Countdown to Kickoff: Catoctin Cougars

THURMONT, Md. (WDVM) – The Catoctin Cougars will try to overcome a shaky, and short season last year; under second-year Head Coach, Mike Rich.

The Cougars will look to repeat the success of their 2019 campaign; with a full season on the horizon.

“Focused most of my offseason on figuring out ways to conserve energy, to keep us fresh in the fourth quarter.” said Mike Rich, “And our biggest thing which we didn’t get to do last year was get in the weight room and train. That’s what we harped on all offseason, all spring if we could; getting in the weight room as much as we could, and get bigger, stronger, and faster.”

“I think our offense needs a little work, but I think our defense can set the tone for us, and get us going , and that can convert to offense, and get some big plays going.” said senior Brendan Ott.

The Cougars begin their campaign at home, against the Boonsboro Warriors, on September 3rd.