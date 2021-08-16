Countdown to Kickoff: Brunswick Railroaders

BRUNSWICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Brunswick Railroaders came out of the shortened COVID season last year, pretty unscathed, with no positive cases within the program, and managed to play all but one of their scheduled games.

“I think we were the only team in the county that didn’t have a positive case, so that was good,” said Brunswick fifth-year head coach, Jeremiah Smith.

Despite completing more games than most teams last season, the Railroaders feel like they still missed out.

“We went a whole year without it pretty much,” said senior receiver, Michael Souders. “We had those six games, but they weren’t even like real games. We didn’t have the fans or anything. No support. No cheering. I think this year will be a lot better for all of us.”

Brunswick graduated a pretty talented senior class from last season but Smith says he confident in the group he has back this season.

“Well so what’s nice is that I carry in some of the same production from the spring so those guys are just coming right on up,” said Smith. “It’s kind of like they just took a couple months off and then we’re rolling right with it. Throughout the summer we’ve seen some really good leadership develop and they’ve been able to kind of step in and fill the void of a couple older guys who have graduated and it kind of seems like a seamless transition.”

Brunswick will kickoff their season on September 3rd against South Carroll.