Countdown to Kickoff: Boonsboro Warriors

BOONSBORO, Md. (WDVM) – The Boonsboro football team didn’t have much of a season last year.

“Basically it was a stop and start season,” said second year head coach, Pete Yurish. “We started last summer. We got shut down and then we started again in the fall, practiced two weeks, and then we started playing and got shut down in our second week.”

In total, the Warriors only played three games last season – a tough thing to accept for the seniors on the team – but also for the players that missed out on that year of development heading into the 2021 season.

“It really hurt the upcoming juniors – not having that varsity experience for one year, ” said Boonsboro senior quarterback, Blaike Biegler. “We just need to focus on one game – one game at a time and keep working hard. Everything we do is for the team.”

Team is the theme. They call it the “Boonsboro Brotherhood,” a culture that has been passed down from legendary Boonsboro coach, Clayton Anders, who retired after 35 years as head coach in 2019, and has been embraced by Yurish.

“It’s a brotherhood and I really like it,” said Yurish. “My son played at Boonsboro and he enjoyed that and remembers that, and that’s what we want to continue to carry on.”

As for what the team can accomplish his season, Coach Yurish says that he has a lot of guys that can make the highlights, but that his program is much more than that.

“Our mission is to basically use the game of football to teach life lessons, and our outcome is that we want [our players] to be good citizens, parents and be productive.”