“Commanders” name spotted at FedEx Field day before Washington Football’s name reveal

Washington Football Team logo isseen in this view of FedEx Field during an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Mark Tenally)

LANDOVER, Md. (WDVM) — Less than 24 hours from the official announcement from the franchise, signs pointing to the new name of the Washington Football Team have been spotted.

The team announced it would be changing their name from the former “Redskins” back on July 23, 2020, moving with “Washington Football Team,” while team owner Dan Snyder and Head Coach Ron Rivera would lead the charge for a new name.

On Jan. 4, 2022, Team President Jason Wright announced in his “Weekly Brief” the team would be unveiling their official name and branding on Feb. 2, on the Today Show.

“Understanding the weight and importance of our team name, and excitement around other name options — both internally and within our fan base — we didn’t want to risk going down a route that could be dotted with legal hurdles,” said Wright, in his President Brief’s statement.

Screen grabs from the “Making the Brand” finale, with a quick preview of what the team’s uniform will look like.



Includes a shot of Team President Jason Wright sharing the helmet with HC Ron Rivera.



“I’m looking forward to that because it’ll be an opportunity for us to start a little bit on the fresh side.” said Head Coach Ron Rivera on Jan. 5, “I’m kind of looking forward to the whole thing. From what I hear, the uniforms look pretty cool. I look forward to seeing it all come to life.”