UMD men’s basketball taking COVID seriously, faced outbreak in August

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The last time we saw the Maryland men’s basketball team on the court, they won a share of a Big Ten regular season championship.

Robbed of an opportunity to compete in the NCAA tournament by an invisible pandemic with a very visible impact, the Terps are preparing for an unprecedented season as the world has changed.

“I’m comfortable that we’re doing everything we can to make it work. We test six days a week. That doesn’t mean we can’t catch it,” Maryland head coach Mark Turgeon said. “We’re all sacrificing. As an athlete and a coach you sacrifice anyway. But we know it’s going to be a part of our game this year.”

Turgeon spoke to the media for the first time this fall and said that the team dealt with a small coronavirus outbreak back in late August when the student athletes returned to College Park.

“You know every individual, we took it very seriously and we try to stay as safe as possible and social distance any time we go anywhere and wearing our masks at all times,” junior guard Aaron Wiggins said.

Turgeon said a few members of the team were diagnosed with COVID-19 and it kept one player out for nearly four weeks while they ensured that he was healthy. Turgeon says the players have had “testing and heart MRIs” and everyone is currently healthy.

“I think our medical team here and our trainers here have done a great job of giving us the information we need to keep moving forward,” junior guard Eric Ayala said.

Responsibility will fall on the players this season to wear masks, social distance and stay within the team bubble.

“Every time we huddle after we leave we always make sure we let each other know, we say control your bubble,” senior guard Darryl Morsell told WDVM. “Everybody on this team we are one bubble for real. We’ve got to control who comes in it and be selective about who’s in it.”

Turgeon hopes the team will continue to dodge COVID throughout the season by taking precautions.

“We’re going to follow all of the protocol and then hopefully god blesses us and gives us a chance to stay healthy,” Turgeon said. “Will it be a perfect season for everyone? Probably not. But the excitement and the mental health part of it, having a chance to do it has been great for everybody.”



