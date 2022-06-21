FAIRFAX Va. (DC News Now) — George Mason basketball announces Paradise Jam opponent in a release:

The George Mason University men’s basketball team will open the 2022 Paradise Jam versus ACC foe Boston College on November 18.

The contest vs. the Eagles will tip off at 10 p.m. (ET) on St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands. It will mark the first ever meeting between George Mason and Boston College on the hardwood.

Basketball Travelers revealed the complete 2022 Paradise Jam bracket on Tuesday afternoon. After the opener vs. BC, Mason will either play Belmont or Tarleton State on either November 19 or November 20, depending on the results of Friday’s contests.

The Patriots will wrap up the Paradise Jam with a third game on November 21. Additional programs competing on St. Thomas include Drake, Buffalo, Howard and Wyoming. All contests will be broadcast live on ESPN3.

Fan travel packages will be sold at a later date so you can follow the Patriots to paradise. For more information leading up to the tournament, check out the Paradise Jam on social media, and at paradisejam.com.

The Patriots’ full non-conference schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.