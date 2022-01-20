“My heart is here;” Tyson Bagent staying at Shepherd

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W. Va. (WDVM) – Shepherd junior quarterback, Tyson Bagent, who entered the NCAA transfer portal earlier this month, has announced that he has decided to stay at Shepherd.

WATCH: Tyson Bagent talks with WDVM’s Grace Grill about transfer portal process and decision to stay at Shepherd

Entering the transfer portal was about opportunity. An opportunity to create the best pathway for hopefully one day achieving NFL dreams.

“For years there’s been a lot of outside noise, and just noise within my family,” explained Bagent. “Just people wanting me to reach every opportunity that I can, and ultimately that was the reason for entering the portal.”

During the two weeks that his name was in the portal, Bagent visited both West Virginia and Maryland, with Maryland being a serious consideration.

“When it came down to it, it was obviously very stressful, but my heart is here,” said Bagent. “I want to play for this team and for this organization for my last year, and I think I can make it from here. I know I can.”

When the news of his name entering the portal got out, there was a split among Shepherd fans of being supportive, and resenting him for wanting to leave, which Bagent spoke candidly about.

“I knew there was going to be people that were going to hate either way. Whether I would have left and went somewhere different, and now that I’ve came back, there’s people that obviously don’t like that. So at the end of the day you you just got to only care about your own decisions and what you want and the conversations that you have with your family.”