WASHINGTON (WDVM) — On Tuesday, George Washington softball took care of business at home, defeating George Mason 5-1.

GW pitcher Sierra Lange was dominant once again on the mound, pitching a complete game, giving up six hits and one earned run..

“It was a big team win for us,” said Lange. “I think we got our bats alive today, and my defense had my back even with all the wind today. So, it was a good team win.”

The Colonials scored two runs in the first inning all thanks to Lange and Alessandra Ponce. Lange kicked off the bottom half of the inning with a base hit, and then was able to steal two bases before scoring on a sacrifice fly. Ponce followed with a solo home run, her fourth of the season.

GW was able to score runs in unique ways. Minus the home run from Ponce, the team scored their remaining four runs on sacrifice flies and on a wild pitch.

“We talk a lot about execution and I think every day, every opponent you might be facing might give you a little different of a challenge,” said head coach Chrissy Schoonmaker. “So, really good day for the team, but just really good execution of our at bats.”

George Mason was able to finally get on the board in the 7th inning, as the Patriots hit two doubles, the second one by Nicole Bechtel driving in their only run.

George Washington improves to 23-12 (13-2 in A-10) on the season, while George Mason falls to 17-20 (6-9 in A-10). The Colonials will be back in action Saturday on the road taking on Rhode Island, while George Mason will be back at home on Wednesday taking on Longwood.