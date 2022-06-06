WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons unveiled the women’s soccer team’s full 2022 slate on Monday, and like the Mountaineers’ counterpart on the gridiron, it kicks off with a Backyard Brawl clash.

West Virginia’s campaign opens with an exhibition game at Dick Dlesk Stadium against Pitt on Aug. 11, one week before the 18-game season begins in Morgantown.

“Once again this year, our nonconference schedule is one that will test our team right off the bat,” WVU coach Nikki Izzo-Brown, who enters her 27th year at the helm, said. “It will be a good combination of familiar and unfamiliar opponents to lead us right into our hunt for a Big 12 crown when conference play begins.”

WVU hosts Indiana on Thursday, Aug. 18 to officially embark on the season, the first of five non-conference games at home. On Sunday, Aug. 31, the Mountaineers close out the short homestand by hosting Saint Joseph’s in Morgantown.

The Mountaineers travel to Penn State on Aug. 25 to face the Nittany Lions before returning home for one game on Aug. 28 against Saint Francis.

West Virginia then heads to Auburn, Alabama for a two-game stint against Auburn and Samford on Sept. 1 and 4. The first matchup with the Tigers is one to watch for, as Izzo-Brown will go up against her daughter Sammie, a junior midfielder, for the first time since she began her college career in 2020.

WVU returns to Morgantown for a two-game homestand on Sept. 8 and 11 against Clemson and Bucknell before ending the non-conference slate on Sept 17 at 1 p.m. ET.

The Big 12 schedule, which was announced on June 2, then begins on Sept. 22 against Texas Tech in Lubbock.

Here’s a full look at WVU women’s soccer’s 2022 non-conference schedule: