The West Virginia University rowing team will travel to Austin, Texas, on Sunday, May 15, to face a group of six other schools in the Big 12 Championship, hosted by Texas, on Lake Walter E. Long in Austin, with the races scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., ET.



WVU will hit the water and contest five events: Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Four and Third Varsity Eight.

“Our last rows at home were rather uneven largely due to the high water and fast river current we were experiencing from heavy rains,” WVU rowing coach Jimmy King said. “Since arriving in Austin, however, we’ve had a relatively smooth leadup to the championship, on and off the water.”

Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas, West Virginia and affiliate members, Alabama and Tennessee will compete for the Big 12 crown and automatic bid to the NCAA Championship. The schedule includes six races with a Third Four exhibition starting the event off at 10 a.m. Scoring races will begin at 10:15 a.m. with the Third Eight, followed in 15-minute increments by the Second Four, First Four, Second Eight and First Eight. The awards ceremony will be conducted at the conclusion.



The team with the highest combined score among the three automatic qualifier races – 1V8, 2V8 and 1V4 – will receive the Conference’s AQ to the NCAA Championship. Scoring for the Big 12 title will include all five points races.



A live stream will be carried by Big 12 Now on ESPN+ and live results will be available at this link. The event is open to the public.

“Now one day out, we’re feeling pretty good about our preparations leading into tomorrow’s racing,” King added.

“While each of our crews will have goals specific to its particular race, one goal remains true for all of our crews and that’s to put together its best race of the season.”



Big 12 Rowing Championship Schedule (all times listed as Eastern)

10 a.m.: Third Four (exhibition)

10:15 a.m.: Third Eight

10:30 a.m.: Second Four

10:45 a.m.: First Four

11 a.m.: Second Eight

11:15 a.m.: First Eight

12:00 p.m. Awards



Big 12 Rowing Championship Seeds and Lanes

FIRST EIGHT

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Tennessee, Lane 5

3. Alabama, Lane 3

4. Oklahoma, Lane 6

5. Kansas, Lane 2

6. Kansas State, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1



SECOND EIGHT

1. Texas Lane 4

2. Alabama, Lane 5

3. Tennessee, Lane 3

4. Kansas, Lane 6

5. Oklahoma, Lane 2

6. Kansas State, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1



THIRD EIGHT

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Alabama, Lane 5

3. Kansas State, Lane 3

4. Tennessee, Lane 6

5. Kansas, Lane 2

6. Oklahoma, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1



FIRST FOUR

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Alabama, Lane 5

3. Kansas State, Lane 3

4. Oklahoma, Lane 6

5. Tennessee, Lane 2

6. Kansas Lane, 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1



SECOND FOUR

1. Texas, Lane 4

2. Alabama, Lane 5

3. Kansas State, Lane 3

4. Oklahoma, Lane 6

5. Kansas, Lane 2

6. Tennessee, Lane 7

7. West Virginia, Lane 1nh