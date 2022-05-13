MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Big 12 Tournament is less than two weeks away. WVU has just two series remaining in the regular season.

Last weekend, it missed the opportunity to clinch a spot in the conference tournament with two losses to Texas. With series wins, the Longhorns and Sooners joined Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas Tech as the teams locked in.

By the end of Friday night, the Mountaineers could solidify their spot in Arlington as they are just one win away from doing so. A Kansas loss will also provide the same result. Only the top eight teams will play at Globe Life Field.

The rankings ahead of this weekend’s action:

Oklahoma State* (13-5)

TCU* (13-8)

Texas Tech* (11-7)

Oklahoma* (11-7)

West Virginia (10-8)

Texas* (11-10)

Kansas State (6-12)

Baylor (5-13)

Kansas (4-14)

(*indicates Big 12 Tournament berth)

Given this weekend’s schedule, there’s a good chance for some movement at the top of the standings, especially for the Mountaineers. Texas is idle and TTU and OSU will clash in Stillwater, so a series win provides a chance for separation for Mazey and company.

The best mark West Virginia could reach is 13-8. That would take a sweep of the Sooners. The worst it could fall after the weekend is 10-11 which would put it no lower than No. 6.

If WVU can take at least two from OU, the two will be in a tie at 12-9.

“We’re going to have to score down there,” head coach Randy Mazey said in an exclusive interview for the WVU Coaches Show. “They score a lot and run a lot. They are right behind us in stolen bases, so they put a lot more pressure on ya than they have in the past. If we only score a couple of runs per game we are in trouble. Our offense is clicking a bit right now scored 9 Tuesday night and 8 on Sunday, so if we can throw those numbers up we got a chance.”

The remaining Big 12 Conference regular-season schedule:

This weekend: WVU at Oklahoma, Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, Baylor at Kansas State, TCU at Kansas. (Texas is idle)

5/19-5/21: Kansas State at WVU, Oklahoma State at Baylor, Oklahoma at Texas Tech, Kansas at Texas, Santa Clara at TCU.