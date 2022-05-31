West Virginia’s trip to the Big 12-Big East Battle has been moved up a day.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 4, the Mountaineers will now play their first-ever road game at Xavier on Saturday, Dec. 4. A tip time has not yet been released.

The Mountaineers are set to make their fourth appearance in the Big 12-Big East Battle since first competing in the event in 2019. Most recently, WVU hosted UConn in 2021 and took an upset victory over the ranked Huskies.

Overall, West Virginia holds a 2-1 record at the event.