MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The WVU sports calendar year is coming to a close, but Gold and Blue Nation is looking ahead to the fall coming up this weekend on the season finale of the WVU Coaches Show.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker put a bow on the 2022 WVU baseball season and preview Ceili McCabe’s trip to Eugene, Oregon for the NCAA Track and Field championships.

Earlier in the week, WVU baseball skipper Randy Mazey gave his reaction to WVU not receiving a bid for an NCAA regional. The 10th-year head coach reveals the message he shared with his players after their season ended. All that and more inside the Coach’s Corner, brought to you by Encova Insurance.

WVU track and field star Ceili McCabe joins the program to preview her upcoming appearance in the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships. McCabe will participate in her signature event, the 3,000 meter steeplechase. McCabe brings you her keys to a successful national championship meet in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

All that and more coming up this weekend on the season finale of The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

Gold and Blue Nation’s regular weekend programming will resume in August with the return of The Neal Brown Show. The award-winning Mountaineer GameDay will also return Aug. 31 with our annual Kickoff Special, followed by a full game preview the night of Sept. 1 before WVU football’s first meeting with Pitt in more than a decade.

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2022 season for the Mountaineers.