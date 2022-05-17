MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – May 17, 2022, has been a big day for Philadelphia native, Richard James.

The defensive tackle announced via Twitter that he is not only changing high schools for the final two years of his prep career, but he has also picked the college that he will be attending.

That university is West Virginia University.

James announced his commitment to WVU Monday afternoon.

James, who is rated as a three-star prospect by Rivals, picked West Virginia over listed offers from Ole Miss, Penn State, and Texas A&M.

He is listed as a six-foot one-inch defensive lineman, who weighs 270 pounds.

James recently repped gloves with the flying WV logo at a football camp in Philadelphia.

He visited West Virginia on March 26 and is set to be the first commitment for WVU in the 2024 recruiting class.

James, who previously attended St. Joseph’s Prep School, was a high school teammate with Class of 2023 linebacker commit Josiah Trotter.