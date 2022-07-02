MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The 2022 WVU football schedule is highlighted by a pair of rivalry matchups and its fair share of night games.

According to CBS Sports writer Shehan Jeyarajah, the Mountaineers rank No. 2 in the Big 12 Conference in strength of schedule. The team he believes faces the most significant challenges is Texas Tech.

The Red Raiders face two nonconference opponents who ended the 2021 season ranked in the final AP Top 25 Poll in Houston and NC State. Those contests are also back-to-back. TTU will face Texas and Oklahoma State before its bye week, making it a front-loaded schedule.

West Virginia will open its season with the 105th edition of the Backyard Brawl. The Mountaineers will go up against Pitt who finished the year ranked No. 13. They will face Virginia Tech in week four and it only gets tougher from there.

It faces Texas and Baylor consecutively before ending the year with Oklahoma and Oklahoma State just two weeks apart.

“Neal Brown is heading into a make-or-break season in Morgantown. Unfortunately, West Virginia has provided him with one of the most perilous schedules imaginable,” Jeyarajah said. “The schedule starts bad, stays bad and ends worse.”

Here’s Jeyarajah’s full Big 12 strength of schedule ranking: