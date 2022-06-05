Peyton Hall earned Scholar All-American honors as a true freshman in 2021. This past season, he wrestled his way to All-American status with a podium finish at the NCAA Wrestling Championship.

On Sunday, he earned another All-American honor.

Hall was one of 12 Mountaineers competing at the U23/U30 World Team Trials in Geneva, Ohio this weekend.

The Chester, West Virginia native placed second in the 74kg (163 lb) weight class.

Redshirt freshman Austin Cooley also earned All-American status, as he placed fifth in the 92kg (202 lb) weight class.

Both competed in the U23 Men’s Freestyle division of their weight classes.

Had any of the WVU wrestlers won their weight class, they would have gone on to represent the United States of America in Pontevedra, Spain, for the U23 World Championships in October.

Hall, who advanced to the best-of-three championship round in his division, fell just two wins short of that feat.

More results from the World Team Trials can be found at FloWrestling.org.