Former West Virginia goalkeeper Steven Tekesky has signed with the Kansas City Comets of the Major Arena Soccer League, the club announced Thursday.

Tekesky, who finished top-10 in wins, starts, shutouts and saves as well as top-3 in minutes played all-time at WVU joins the club after a three-year collegiate career. He helped lead WVU to the 2021 NCAA Elite Eight amid an All-MAC Second Team season.

A Missouri native, Tekesky heads closer to home as he moves to the Comets. He played club soccer to the Sporting Kansas City Academy, and helped the team to Missouri State Cup wins in 2013 and 2014.

“I am extremely honored to be joining the KC Comets and I am excited to help provide this team with everything I can to help them win a championship,” he said.

The Comets compete in MASL, which is an 11-team indoor soccer league established in 2008. Kansas City joined the league in 2014, earning four division titles during that tenure.

The Comets took the Central Division title again in 2021-22, but fell in the semifinals of the Ron Newman Cup Playoffs as injuries hurt their depth at the goalkeeper position.

“He instantly makes us better,” said team owner Brian Budzinksi. “[Goalkeeper coach] Alan [Mayer] and I have been working on Stevie since February, and we’re excited to see him in a Comets uniform.”