MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A brand-new episode of the WVU Coaches Show is coming up this weekend to break down the latest on WVU baseball.

Hosts Anjelica Trinone and Ryan Decker will look back on the series with Texas, the Backyard Brawl finale versus Pitt and look ahead to the rest of the regular season before heading to Arlington, Texas for the Big 12 Championship. All that and more as they go ‘Eer to Ear, brought to you by Beltone.

Big 12 Co-Newcomer of the Week Dayne Leonard joins the WVU Coaches Show to discuss his contributions for the Mountaineers.

WVU wrestling star Peyton Hall is giving back to the community that raised him. Recently, Hall traveled back to Oak Glen High School in Chester, West Virginia, to give a $2,500 check from the College Football Playoff Foundation Extra Yards for Teachers to OGHS teacher and wrestling coach, Jesse Mahan, as part of Teacher Appreciation Week. See Hall surprise his mentor coming up this weekend, presented by WVU Athletics Video.

As always, skipper Randy Mazey joins us to give you his take on the Mountaineers inside the Encova Insurance Coach’s Corner. Coach Mazey discusses what impressed him most in the bounce-back victory in game three versus Texas after dropping two in a doubleheader last Saturday. Coach Mazey will also bring you his keys to a road series victory against Oklahoma in the Astorg Auto of Charleston Keys to the Game.

Dale “The Wolfman” Wolfley looks back at the Backyard Brawl series finale victory, highlighting an electric pitching display from freshman Aidan Major. Get the full thoughts from the Wolfman in the Panhandle Cleaning and Restoration Big Action of the Week.

All that and more coming up this weekend on The WVU Coaches Show. Check your local listings or your channel guide for station information and airtimes for this week’s episode.

Friday:

WTRF – My Ohio Valley

Saturday:

Clarksburg NBC (WBOY) Channel 12

Charleston CBS (WOWK) Channel 13

Wheeling CBS (WTRF) Channel 7

Beckley CBS (WVNS) Channel 59

Hagerstown (WDVM) Channel 25

Friday & Saturday

AT&T Sports Network

The WVU Coaches Show is produced from the campus of West Virginia University. The team from Gold and Blue Nation brings you this insightful and entertaining magazine-style show, featuring highlights from recent games, expert analysis, insight from coaches, interviews with players and more throughout the 2022 season for the Mountaineers.