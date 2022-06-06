David Long’s potential isn’t going unnoticed this offseason. The former Mountaineer linebacker has been a hot topic, and not just in the state of Tennessee.



Pro Football Focus’s Sam Monson ranked Long the No. 17 linebacker in the National Football League. Monson placed him in the “young ascending” tier in his rankings.

Long has started 14 games for the Titans over three seasons. A career-high nine came last season. Long tied Harold Landry as the team’s second-leading tackler with 75 total and also had two interceptions. In the Titans’ week five matchup with the Jaguars, long tallied a dozen tackles including 10 solo stops. He followed that up with 13 tackles in a win over the Bills the following week.

Last month, Bleacher Report’s Maurice Moton tabbed Long as one of “best kept secrets” in the NFL.

Long is on the final year of his rookie deal which means he’s set to hit free agency in 2023. If his trend of increased productivity continues, he’s in for his best season in the league yet.