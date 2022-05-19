MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia and Pitt will renew the football edition of the “Backyard Brawl” on Thursday, Sept. 1 at Heinz Field, and it will mark the 105th edition of one of college football’s most storied rivalries.

In preparation for the renewal, West Virginia and Pitt have teamed to reveal the official “Backyard Brawl” logo today, which marks 105 days before the game and the season opener for both teams.

The new “Backyard Brawl” official logo features different variations that can include both teams, a football-only version, a school-specific logo and an option that can highlight a game sponsor.

Fans will be able to purchase special merchandise in August featuring the new logo and apparel will also be available in future years as the two teams play in eight of the next 11 seasons.

Pitt leads the overall series 61-40-3, but West Virginia has won 16 of the last 26 contests against the Panthers. The two teams met every season from 1943-2011, and over the final 47 years, WVU posted a 25-20-2 mark. When the famed rivalry was halted in 2011 due to conference realignment, West Virginia had a three-game winning streak over the Panthers.

West Virginia’s home season gets underway the following week on Saturday, Sept. 10 against Big 12 Conference foe Kansas. Season tickets are priced at $365, a savings of $30 off of the single game price and can be purchased at www.WVUGame.com. Aside from Kansas, the home slate features matchups against defending Big 12 champion Baylor, Oklahoma, TCU, Kansas State and non-conference opponent Towson.

West Virginia – Pitt future series dates

September 1, 2022 at Pitt

September 16, 2023 at West Virginia

September 14, 2024 at Pitt

September 13, 2025 at West Virginia

September 8, 2029 at Pitt

September 7, 2030 at West Virginia

September 6, 2031 at Pitt

September 11, 2032 at West Virginia