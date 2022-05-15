MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Despite dropping the series at Oklahoma, WVU has earned a Big 12 Conference Tournament berth.

Entering the weekend, the Mountaineers needed one victory or a Kansas loss to secure their spot. They received both. WVU took the middle game of the series in Norman, 9-8. The Jayhawks were swept by the Horned Frogs.

Randy Mazey’s club joins TCU, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Texas and Kansas State in the conference tournament bracket. Only eight teams will advance. KU and Baylor will fight for the final spot this weekend.

Last season, WVU went 2-2 at the Big 12 tournament. It defeated Kansas 8-7 in the opening round before pulling the upset against Texas to stay alive in the winner’s bracket. Jackson Wolf pitched a complete game in the 5-1 win over the then-No. 2 Longhorns.

West Virginia then dropped back-to-back games and was eliminated. It marked the fifth consecutive tournament the Mountaineers won at least two games.

The conference tournament will be played at a new venue this season, Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. It was previously held at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City.

WVU will close out the regular season against Kansas State from May 19-21. The 2022 Phillips 66 Big 12 Conference Baseball Tournament takes place May 25-29. Tickets are currently on sale.