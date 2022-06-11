McCabe earns second All-American honor of her outdoor track and field career while setting a program record in the 3,000-meter steeplechase

Ceili McCabe’s stellar running career at West Virginia brought her to the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships once again this weekend.

A third-place finish in the Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase semifinals on Thursday earned her an automatic spot in Saturday’s national title race.

McCabe saved the best performance of her career to date for the final run of the season.

The Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada native ran at a pace that has never been run at before in WVU program history. She crossed the line with a time of 9:31.14, rewriting the West Virginia outdoor track & field record book.

While setting a program-best time in the Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase, McCabe finished third in the nation in the event.

BYU’s Courtney Wayment set the collegiate record with a time of 9:16.00 to take home the national title.

Ceili McCabe finishes 3rd in the NCAA Women’s 3,000 meter steeplechase national title race!

And she finishes with a program record 9:31.14‼️#WVU #HailWV @WVUXCTF pic.twitter.com/F5YwD71Vw9 — Ryan Decker (@RyanDecker_) June 11, 2022

With her third-place finish in the championship run, McCabe improved on her sixth-place finish in the same event in 2021. The performance also claimed her second All-American honor in track and field at the collegiate level.

McCabe beat her previous best time by 47 seconds.

Despite the great pace, she just missed out on qualifying for the World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Oregon later this year.

McCabe is the two-time defending champion in the Big 12 in the Women’s 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Her third-place finish on Saturday was the best finish among any runner in the field from a Power 5 conference.