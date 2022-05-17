The WVU alumni squad for TBT has officially added a fourth member to its squad

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Jamel Morris is back for Best Virginia.

The former Fairmont State University standout, who joined the WVU alumni TBT team last summer, has been announced as the latest addition to the group’s roster for this year.

“Last year’s experience was amazing, the fans were amazing,” Morris was quoted as saying in Best Virginia’s tweet. “I couldn’t pass up this opportunity again to compete in Charleston again.”

Morris is the fourth player that is confirmed to play for Best Virginia this summer, joining former West Virginia stars Kevin Jones, John Flowers and Jaysean Paige.

Morris averaged 10 points and 0.7 steals per game in Best Virginia’s three games during last year’s TBT run.

Morris played college basketball at Glenville State and Fairmont State.

During his first season in Fairmont, Morris averaged 17.5 points per game. As a redshirt senior the following year, he averaged 13.8 points per contest.

Morris played under current Youngstown State head coach Jerrod Calhoun.

After graduating from Fairmont State in 2016, Morris has played professionally both overseas and in the United States. He was signed by the Detroit Pistons NBA G League affiliate in 2017 after a stint in Italy.

Since, he has played in Croatia, Poland, France, and Germany. He currently plays for Mitteldeutscher BC, which is part of Germany’s top-tiered league, Basketball Bundesliga.

Morris, Flowers, and the rest of the Best Virginia will begin what they hope is a lengthy run through The Basketball Tournament field in late July. The West Virginia Regional, which is located in Charleston, is scheduled for July 24-27 at the Charleston Coliseum.