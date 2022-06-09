Rising redshirt freshman linebacker Ja’Corey Hammett announced on social media Thursday that he will enter the transfer portal.

Hammett saw his first action as a Mountaineer in the 2022 Gold-Blue Spring Game, racking up two tackles for the Blue squad. He did not see any snaps as a freshman in 2021.

The 6-1, 203-pound linebacker started his career as a bandit linebacker, but saw time at mike in the spring game. With the recent additions of experienced linebackers Lee Kpogba and Tirek Austin-Cave, however, that position room became even more crowded.

Hammett, a native of Miami, Florida and a cousin of Denver Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, played as a speedy defensive end at Miami Northwestern High. He signed with the Mountaineers after getting flipped from Miami by then-WVU assistant Travis Trickett and current coach Jeff Koonz. He was the 71st-ranked edge in the country by ESPN.