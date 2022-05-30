Mazey’s Crazies snubbed from NCAA Tournament – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast The 64 teams in this year's NCAA Tournament were unveiled on Monday — but Randy Mazey's ball club was left out. The Mountaineers had fought all season to build what the skipper felt was a worthy resume, but tragedy on the final weekend likely put the Mountaineers on the outside of the field looking in. Anjelica Trinone and Sam Coniglio sit down after talking with the skipper to reflect on the exciting season after its disappointing end and take a brief glimpse into what could be the future of WVU baseball. Subscribe on your preferred podcast platform to have future episodes delivered to you. Gold and Blue Nation is the local leader for Mountaineer sports news, producing comprehensive coverage on TV and online. Download the free Gold and Blue Nation app via your preferred app store so you’re never more than a touch away from our WVU sports reporting, highlights and archived shows.

