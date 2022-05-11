One former Mountaineer is back with Kansas City, while another learned he was waived by the team on Tuesday

Former West Virginia wideout Gary Jennings was re-signed by the Kansas City Chiefs on Tuesday, according to the team.

This came just five days after Jennings was waived by the Chiefs.

By being re-signed by Kansas City, it appears that Jennings will remain with the team heading into the next portion of the NFL offseason.

Jennings originally signed a Reserve/Future contract with Kansas City in February.

Meanwhile, Fairmont native Darius Stills was waived by the Chiefs organization on Tuesday.

The former All-American signed with Kansas City in January. The deal he signed was also a Reserve/Future contract.

Stills began his NFL career with the Las Vegas Raiders, after going undrafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. The Raiders released the defensive lineman later that summer.

Jennings, meanwhile, was a fourth-round pick by Seattle in 2019. He was waived by the Seahawks in the preseason, and has since spent time with the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, and Las Vegas Raiders.

The former all-conference receiver for the Mountaineers has appeared in one game at the NFL level.

Former WVU long snapper Rex Sunahara was waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers on Tuesday.