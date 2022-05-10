Four student-athletes from the West Virginia University rifle team travel to Hillsdale, Michigan, from May 11-15, for the 2022 National Rifle Junior Olympic Championships, hosted by USA Shooting.

Sophomores Becca Lamb, Molly McGhin and Matt Sanchez, along with freshman Natalie Perrin, will represent WVU at the event.

Open training begins on Wednesday, May 11, before the championships begin on Thursday, May 12, with a 60-shot qualifying match for both smallbore and air rifle. Thursday’s action will consist of four smallbore relays and five air rifle relays.

The four shooters will continue championship action on Friday, May 13, with another pair of 60-shot qualifiers. Friday’s action consists of four smallbore relays and four air rifle relays.

On Thursday, McGhin, Perrin and Sanchez are all set to shoot in the first air rifle relay, which is set for 8 a.m. ET, while Lamb is squadded in the second relay and will begin at 10 a.m. In smallbore, McGhin, Perrin and Sanchez will shoot in the third relay at 1 p.m.

Lamb’s first smallbore relay is set for Friday, as a part of the fifth relay, and will start shooting at 8 a.m.

The trio of McGhin, Perrin and Sanchez will shoot their second round of air rifle of Friday, as a part of the first relay. Their squad is set to shoot at 12 p.m. Lamb shoots with the second relay on Friday, with a start time of 2 p.m.

The four shooters will have a day off on Saturday, May 14, before the men’s and women’s finals for each discipline on Sunday, May 15.

Sunday’s finals will begin at 9 a.m., with the men’s smallbore final, which will be followed up by the women’s smallbore final at 10:30 a.m. The men’s air rifle final is set for 12 p.m., before the event concludes with the women’s air rifle final at 1:30 p.m.