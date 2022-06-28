Four athletes from the West Virginia University track and field team ran in the 2022 Bell Canadian Track and Field Championships on June 22-26, at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley, British Columbia, Canada.

Ceili McCabe (3,000m steeplechase), Sylvia Russell (3,000m steeplechase), Mikayla Lucki (1500m) and Cassandra Williamson (800m) attended the championships.

All-American McCabe highlighted the championship with a steeplechase victory. McCabe finished in a personal-best time of 9:30.69. With her new record time, the British Columbia, Canada native has a chance to qualify for the World Championships with the Canadian National Team.

“We had a very nice showing at the Canadian Championships,” coach Sean Cleary said. “Ceili looked the best that she has all season. She won the championship with a big kick in a tactical fashion. While the race proved to be a lifetime best for Ceili, we both feel confident that she has more in her.”

The 2022 World Championships are set to take place in the United States for the first time in history. The championships will take place in Eugene, Oregon at Hayward field, on July 15-24.

Additionally, Russel placed fifth in the Canadian Championships steeplechase final. The Ajax, Ontario, Canada native finished in a personal-best time of 10:05.67.

Lucki participated in the 1500-meter run, where she placed 10th overall in a time of 4:23. The Toronto, Canada native advanced to the final after a semifinal finish in a time of 4:21.

“Sylvia also ran a lifetime best,” Cleary said. “Sylvia and Mikayla finished off a spectacular year. This year we saw them both help lead the team to the cross country NCAA finals and a breakout performance on the track.”

Williamson placed 17th in the 800-meter semifinals. The Ajax, Ontario, Canada native finished in a time of 2:07.14.

“Cassandra ran a strong race in the 800-meter but fell short of making the finals,” Cleary said. “She finished off her redshirt freshman year after improving over the past few months. This performance has her ready and confident for everything this sport will throw at her in the future.”