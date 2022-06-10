A former Mountaineer has signed one of European soccer’s marquee transfer deals for the summer.

Kadeisha Buchanan, who anchored Nikki Izzo-Brown’s back line en route to a College Cup appearance in 2016, has signed a three-year deal with Chelsea. The club confirmed her signing and introduced the former Hermann Trophy winner Friday.

The move is an intriguing one for Buchanan, who departs from Lyon, a club widely regarded as Europe’s most elite in the women’s game. Buchanan has played a hand in five Champions League triumphs with Lyon, including four straight titles from 2017-20 and another last month.

Now, she joins one of the best clubs in the Women’s Super League in England. Chelsea is coming off a successful domestic season, winning the top flight league title and the FA Cup.

But the addition of Buchanan could make Chelsea a more competitive side in the Champions League. The Blues reached the group stage of the European competition last season.

“The club has everything in order for us to compete in every competition and it’s time to bring a Champions League trophy to London,” Buchanan said in a statement announcing her new contract.

Chelsea confirmed that Buchanan will wear No. 26, the first Chelsea player to do so since club legend John Terry. Her new deal will keep her in London through the 2024-25 campaign.

“Kadeisha is a serial winner at the top of her game and I have no doubt we are signing a world-class player who has proven herself on the world stage,” Chelsea women manager Emma Hayes said in a statement.

Alongside fellow WVU alumna Ashley Lawrence, Buchanan also earned a gold medal with Canada at the Tokyo Games. Buchanan has competed at the senior level for Canada since 2013.