WVU baseball ends eventful week with rout of No. 9 Texas Tech

WVU baseball faced its second top-10 opponent in Lubbock this weekend and returns to Morgantown with a win and two losses added to its record. The rocky three-game series capped off an eventful week for the Mountaineers which began with a big win in the Backyard Brawl at PNC Park.

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – We are just under one month away from the start of the Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.

With just a few weekend series remaining on the regular season schedule, it appears that West Virginia is in good standing to once again qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

According to D1Baseball.com’s latest NCAA Tournament projections, WVU would be a No. 3 seed in the Charlottesville Regional if the tournament started today.

The website has had West Virginia firmly in the tournament field over the last few weeks.

But this week’s projection is interesting.

Along with the host Virginia Cavaliers, and the three-seeded Mountaineers, would be No. 4 seed Fairfield and No. 2 seed Wofford.

Wofford, which is slated to face WVU in the first round of the regional in this projection, has something very much in common with the Mountaineers.

That is the appreciation for the art of stealing bases.

The Terriers rank No. 3 in the nation with 117 steals this season. That puts them 13 steals behind Randy Mazey’s ball club, which ranks second in the country in successful steal attempts.

If Wofford and West Virginia do indeed meet on the diamond this year, it would be a matchup of two of the top three base-stealing teams in all of the NCAA.

Virginia (31-10) is one of the top teams in the ACC this season and currently ranks No. 11 in the country in the D1Baseball.com Top 25.

West Virginia (24-14, 7-5 Big 12) has qualified for the NCAA Tournament twice since Mazey took over the program. The Mountaineers’ postseason berth in 2017 marked the program’s first since 1996.

Two years later, in 2019, the Mountaineers hosted an NCAA Regional.