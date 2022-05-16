The reigning NBA champs are out of the playoffs, bringing the 2021-22 season to an end for former Mountaineer Jevon Carter.

The Milwaukee Bucks lost to the Boston Celtics 109-81 Sunday. The Celtics advance to the Eastern Conference Finals after taking the series 4-3, while the Bucks are eliminated from the playoffs.

Carter logged just over two minutes in the series finale and did not score. He appeared in six of the seven games in the series, but his playing time decreased steadily. After logging a combined 40 minutes in the first two games of the series, he never played more than three minutes in the remaining five contests.

Last season, Carter reached the NBA Finals as a member of the Phoenix Suns, but the Suns lost to the Bucks in six games. The former Mountaineer did not appear in a game in the Finals.

Sunday’s loss brings Carter’s first season in Milwaukee to a close. He signed with the Bucks in February after he was waived by the Nets. He appeared in 20 regular season games for the Bucks, averaging 5.6 points and 17.7 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 11 of the team’s 12 postseason games.