Looking at WVU's success against some of the top programs from Maryland

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Our Border Wars series continues Wednesday with another look at West Virginia’s success against a neighboring state.

After covering how the Mountaineers have fared against Virginia and Pennsylvania, we meet in the middle with the state of Maryland.

Once again, West Virginia’s football, men’s and women’s basketball, and baseball programs will be under the microscope. This time, however, it will be against just eight Maryland-based universities due to the state’s smaller number of Division-I programs.

Maryland

Series between the Terapins and Mountaineers have largely been competitive throughout history. However, West Virginia has enjoyed more success in recent years.

Despite the loss in last year’s season opener, the WVU football team has won nine of the last 11 meetings against the Terps dating back to 2004. The men’s basketball team has won six out of seven dating back to 1987, including a 10-point win over Maryland in the Round of 32 at the 2015 NCAA Tournament.

Overall Record: 80-79-1

Navy

The Midshipmen have gotten the better of West Virginia over the years, overall. However, there is not a lot of recent history between the two programs.

Neither the West Virginia football nor men’s basketball teams have faced Navy since the turn of the century. However, the Mountaineers have won each of the last three men’s hoops meetings, with the last coming in 1972 – the only meeting in Morgantown.

Overall Record: 22-31

Towson

Believe it or not, Towson is the only other Division-I college or university in Maryland that West Virginia has ever played in football. That lone meeting came in 2014 and ended in a 54-0 win for the Mountaineers. However, the two teams will play again this fall on Sept. 17, which is Family Day at Milan Puskar Stadium.

The WVU women’s basketball team is undefeated in five meetings against the Tigers.

Overall Record: 12-4-1

Coppin State

Eleven of the wins in Mike Carey’s long tenure with the WVU women’s basketball program came against Coppin State. In fact, the two basketball teams at West Virginia are a combined 15-0 against the Eagles.

The WVU baseball team hasn’t faced Coppin State since 2008 but has won 12 of the 13 meetings.

Overall Record: 27-1

Mount St. Mary’s

The Mount has the edge over West Virginia when it comes to baseball, having won eight of the 15 contests on the diamond.

Both basketball programs at WVU have five wins in their respective series against Mount St. Mary’s.

Overall Record: 17-10

University of Maryland, Baltimore County

UMBC doesn’t make the trek to Morgantown often. Neither of the Retrievers’ basketball programs has visited since 2009, and the baseball team has yet to play at Monongalia County Ballpark.

There is something to be said for consistency, though. All three of WVU’s programsare 2-0 against UMBC all-time.

Overall Record: 6-0

Loyola (MD)

Sorry, no Sister Jean to speak of.

Once again, all three Mountaineer programs are undefeated against Loyola. 1966 was the last time WVU and Loyola met on the diamond.

Overall Record: 5-0

Morgan State

The Bears had the unfortunate fate of being the first team to face WVU in the 2010 NCAA Tournament. WVU won easily, 77-50, on the strength of 17 points by Kevin Jones and a double-double by Devin Ebanks.

Interestingly enough, both of the West Virginia women’s basketball team’s victories against Morgan State came on the same day, December 18, in back-to-back seasons.

Overall Record: 5-1

WVU vs. these Maryland-based programs: 174-126-2