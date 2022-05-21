GBN’s regular season awards after WVU sweeps K-State – The Gold and Blue Nation Podcast
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The table is set for the Phillips 66 Big 12 Baseball Championship tournament.
West Virginia (33-20, 14-10 Big 12) will be the sixth seed in the tournament after finishing the year in a tie with Texas (39-17, 14-10 Big 12) in terms of the conference standings.
The Mountaineers are one of six teams that won at least 14 games in a loaded Big 12 this year.
Based on the results on the final day of the regular season, West Virginia will take on Oklahoma (33-20, 15-9) in the first round of the tournament, which gets underway on Wednesday, May 25.
First pitch of that first-round matchup is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET (7:30 p.m. CT) from Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Here is a look at the Big 12 Tournament seeds:
- Texas Christian (16-8 Big 12, 35-18 OVR)
- Texas Tech (15-9 Big 12, 36-18 OVR)
- Oklahoma (15-9 Big 12, 33-20 OVR)
- Oklahoma State (15-9 Big 12, 36-18 OVR)
- Texas (14-10 Big 12, 39-17 OVR)
- West Virginia (14-10 Big 12, 33-20 OVR)
- Kansas State (8-16 Big 12, 27-27 OVR)
- Baylor (7-16 Big 12, 26-26 OVR)
Based on those final standings, top-seeded TCU will face Baylor in the first round. Texas Tech will take on Kansas State, which WVU just swept this weekend. And Oklahoma State will face Texas in the very first game of the tournament.
This is the second consecutive season that TCU has finished as the top team in the league.
If West Virginia defeats Oklahoma in the first round, the Mountaineers would advance to face the Texas Tech/Kansas State winning in the second round Thursday evening.
However, if the Mountaineers fall in their opening game of the tournament, they would then face the loser of that same matchup on Thursday afternoon.
The Big 12 Tournament is double-elimination.
West Virginia was picked to finish eighth in the Big 12 in the preseason poll. The Mountaineers exceeded those expectations and set a program record for most conference wins in a season (14) since joining the Big 12.
The Mountaineers also swept two Big 12 weekend series for the first time since joining the conference.
Randy Mazey’s group is also the only team in the league that did not suffer a three-game losing streak this season.