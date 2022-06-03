WVU and other Big 12 members to receive more than $40 million in revenue from the league

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Friday marked the final day of the Big 12 Conference’s in-person meetings, and conference members learned of the record amount of revenue they will receive from the 2021-2022 academic year.

The Big 12 stated at the league meetings Friday that it is distributing a record $426M in revenue, which works out to $42.6M per university.

According to the Big 12, that is an increase of 20 percent from the 2020-2021 academic year, and roughly nine percent more than the previous high in distribution, which occurred before the pandemic.

That pre-pandemic high was $388 million, according to a report by the Associated Press. Last year’s league revenue distribution came in at $345 million, or $34.5 million per member.

The Big 12 currently has 10 league members, however, that number will change in the coming years.

Oklahoma and Texas are slated to leave the conference for the SEC no later than 2025.

Meanwhile, BYU, Central Florida, Cincinnati, and Houston have all agreed to join the Big 12 no later than the 2024-2025 academic year, according to a league release in April.