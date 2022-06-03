Best Virginia is giving its fans a chance at an up-close and personal look before they tip The Basketball Tournament off in Charleston.

The WVU alumni squad will play an exhibition game against a team from the Maryland-based PITS League. The game is set for 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, July 16 at Fairmont State University. Tickets are on sale for $10 at BestVirginia.org.

“We’re excited to be back playing an exhibition game in Fairmont,” said Best Virginia assistant general manager Greg Richardson. “The fans have wanted us back since our last alumni game, and we’re hoping families come out and enjoy a great night of basketball together, and check out our skills camps before we make our run in the TBT.”

After the game, Best Virginia will host a pair of skills camps to engage with fans and help raise funds for their TBT run. The first will be held on Sunday, July 17 at the Mylan Park Community Centers courts from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. On Friday July 22, the team will hold another camp at the South Charleston Community Center from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Tickets for the camps are also on sale at BestVirginia.org for $60. They can also be bought at the door for $75.

“Bringing guys together from all across the country can be expensive,” Richardson said. “It’s why we hold these events – to raise money, to give back to the community, and to help our expenses a little. We have sponsorship opportunities for the camps, the game, and even opportunities with the TBT. We’d love to help promote any person, business, to help us on our journey to win it for West Virginia.”

The TBT tips off in Charleston on July 24. Best Virginia is one of two host teams at the West Virginia Regional, along with Herd That, a team mostly comprised of Marshall alumni. The other six teams at the regional are yet to be announced.

So far, five members of Best Virginia have officially been announced, along with its coaching staff led by James Long. Juwan Staten was the most recent addition, preceded by John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige and Fairmont State alumnus Jamel Morris.